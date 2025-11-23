domingo, noviembre 23, 2025
Australia en vivo: Un arquitecto del NDIS advierte sobre su ‘desastre’; Watt dispuesto a ceder en ley de naturaleza

Expert Alert: Non-Profit NDIS Providers Exiting Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Dr. Martin Laverty, one of the architects of Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), raises the alarm as non-profit providers continue to withdraw from the troubled program.

Dire Warnings from NDIS Designer

In a recent interview with ABC’s AM, Dr. Laverty, who currently leads registered provider Aruma, described the NDIS situation as a “train wreck.” Non-profit entities have now faced five consecutive years of losses, compelling several to exit the scheme entirely.

Critical Pricing Issues

According to Laverty, a significant factor contributing to these departures is the pricing structure set by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA). He stated:

“Over the past five years, registered non-profits have incurred losses of 12%. This is unsustainable. We’re witnessing organizations either leave or teetering on the brink, and the NDIA’s flawed pricing system has placed the government in a precarious position.”

Laverty expresses deep concern for the scheme’s future, especially for those involved in its initial setup. “It’s horrifying to see this happening,” he added.

Implications of Non-Profit Exits

The ongoing exits from the NDIS threaten to destabilize support for individuals with disabilities, raising concerns over service accessibility and quality. As non-profit organizations, which traditionally emphasize mission over profit, pull out, the landscape could shift towards a more profit-driven model, creating barriers for vulnerable individuals seeking assistance.

Experts warn this trend could undermine the foundational goals of the NDIS, which aimed to provide inclusive support and services.

